Stanford MBB redshirt junior Neal Begovich earns scholarship

Entering the summer, Stanford men’s basketball had 12 players on scholarship for the upcoming season, creating questions about how they might use their final scholarship spot. A couple weeks back, that question was answered as redshirt junior forward Neal Begovich was awarded a scholarship after practice.

Begovich has averaged 1.0 points and 0.2 rebounds per game in 2.3 minutes per game during his Stanford career. He has played in a total of nine games for a total of 21 minutes. While his minutes have been few, Begovich does have good size at 6’9”, 230 pounds while also possessing an ability to shoot from the perimeter. In the two 3-point shots he has taken during his career, he has made one, so he’s got some capabilities there. It’ll be interesting to see if we see more of that from him this upcoming season.

Like his older brother Daniel, who was a graduating senior this past season, Neal is an Economics major. He also has been a two-time member of the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. During his time at Stanford, he has been involved in the community, helping out with the “Hoopin’ with Santa” basketball clinic in East Palo Alto along with some of his other teammates. When you consider his all-around contributions to the program, community, and his success in the classroom, it’s certainly nice to see him get rewarded with a scholarship for what might be his final season on The Farm.

