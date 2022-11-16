Earlier this week, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2023 small forward Cameron Grant as a preferred walk-on. Grant plays for St. Edward High School in Lakewood, OH and will join Kanaan Carlyle and Andrej Stojakovic in the Cardinal’s 2023 class.

At 6’7”, Grant can shoot the ball really well, cut out of the Neal Begovich cloth. He has a good basketball pedigree with a father who played at the University of San Diego while also playing with Midwest Basketball Club, one of the top teams on the Adidas circuit.

As far as what Grant can be expected to bring to Stanford, he should bring depth and an ability to shoot. While he doesn’t project to get many minutes early on in his career, guys as tall as him who can also shoot are always nice to have on hand. It’ll be interesting to see what he brings to the program and what kind of role he is able to carve out for himself on The Farm.

