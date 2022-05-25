Stanford MBB lands Davidson grad transfer Michael Jones

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from Davidson graduate transfer guard Michael Jones, who previously took an official visit to Stanford earlier in the spring after entering the transfer portal. Jones is the first graduate transfer Stanford men’s basketball has ever landed.

At 6’5”, 210 pounds, Jones averaged 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game during his Davidson career. In his senior year, this past season, he really took things up a notch, averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 46.1% shooting from the field, 42.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 84.3% shooting from the foul line.

What Jones will bring to Stanford is experience in the backcourt, something that head coach Jerod Haase really believes his team needs. He played in the NCAA tournament this year with Davidson and knows what it takes to be successful in March. He also will bring stellar shooting and ability to defend on the perimeter. Two areas that Stanford at times lacked last season.

Looking ahead to his time on The Farm, it’s going to be fun to see what Jones brings to this program. There’s a lot of ways he can help. It’s just a matter of making sure he’s put in situations to be as successful as he can possibly become.

