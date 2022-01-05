Stanford MBB lands commitment from 2023 4-star PG Kanaan Carlyle

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball picked up a commitment from 2023 4-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle out of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Carlyle is the first commit of the 2023 class for the Cardinal and he’s quite a way for them to get the ball rolling for that class.

Listed at 6’2”, 170 pounds, Carlyle has a really good feel for the game. He has a very smooth handle and is very explosive when he’s attacking the rim. He gets after it on both ends of the floor and has the ability to be disruptive in passing lanes, leading to a lot of opportunities in transition. While he’s listed as a point guard, he’s capable of playing shooting guard as well. Such versatility is something that Stanford head coach Jerod Haase really likes to have in his guards.

Touching more on Carlyle’s versatility, he scores in a variety of ways. Terrific at finishing around the basket, really good at hitting pull up jumpers, and just knows how to make plays off the dribble. He’s got good form on his shot and knows how to score from 3-point range as well. He also has really good court vision and knows how to create plays for his teammates. In a lot of ways, he’s the consummate point guard cut out of the Damian Lillard/Ja Morant cloth.

The biggest thing that Carlyle needs to work on is being more efficient, taking better care of the ball, and also getting stronger. At times, he tries to do too much when an easier, simpler play is before him. If he improves in those areas, the sky is truly the limit to what he can accomplish.

For more insight into Carlyle’s commitment and what Stanford is getting, check out the commitment breakdown provided by Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald.

