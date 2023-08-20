Stanford men’s basketball will be taking a trip to Europe from August 20th-30th, visiting the countries of France and Greece. Junior center Maxime Raynaud is from France while freshman wing Andrej Stojakovic is half-Greek, making this a homecoming for both players.

In addition to a couple of players getting in touch with their roots, Stanford also will benefit from the experience of seeing another part of the globe. Seeing the world is always enriching. I was in Scandinavia this spring and had a wonderful experience seeing some family history sites.

On top of the cultural side of things, Stanford also will be playing basketball over there, which means they got a chance to get 10 practices in before departing. The last men’s basketball team I covered that made the NCAA tournament was the 2015-16 Cal men’s basketball team who took an international trip to Australia before their season. They preached the importance of getting those 10 practices in as it gave them more time to gel. Hopefully for Stanford, they’ll reap a similar benefit as they are hoping to make their first NCAA tournament since 2014.

For more details on the Cardinal's itinerary, check out the press release on GoStanford.com.

