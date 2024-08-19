Stanford MBB freshman Tallis Toure is excited to play under Kyle Smith
Shortly after he announced his commitment to the Cardinal, incoming Stanford men’s basketball freshman center Tallis Toure caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about his decision and what he’s m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news