Stanford MBB earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

Earlier this week the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) announced the recipients of the 2021-22 NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards and the NABC Honors Court. Stanford was one of just four Pac-12 programs (Arizona, USC, and Utah) to receive an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award while also leading the Pac-12 with six NABC Honors Court selections: Neal Begovich, Daniel Begovich, James Keefe, Keenan Fitzmorris, Lukas Kisunas, and Sam Beskind.

Via Stanford Athletics:

The ninth annual distribution of the Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better. The Cardinal has earned the team honor eight times, dating back to the inaugural announcement of the award in 2013.

Student-athletes on the honors court needed to maintain a GPA of at least 3.2 while competing as a junior or senior. Daniel Begovich earned the honor for the third time in his career, while Beskind, Fitzmorris and Kisunas tallied their second. The accolade was the first in the category for Keefe and Neal Begovich.

As the release says, in order to get the team award, a team must have a collective GPA of 3.0 or better. In order to make the honors court, an athlete must have a 3.2 GPA as a junior or senior. The fact that Stanford did so well speaks to their dedication to success in the classroom as well as on the basketball court. Stanford prides themselves on excelling academically and as these awards reflect, Stanford is backing it up.

