Stanford MBB brings back Brandon Dunson as an assistant coach

On Thursday, Stanford men’s basketball announced that Brandon Dunson will be returning to The Farm as an assistant coach. Dunson was Stanford’s director of player development from 2016-2018, during head coach Jerod Haase’s first two seasons at Stanford before taking assistant coaching positions at Nevada, Cal State Fullerton, and most recently Denver. At Denver, Dunson was reunited with former Stanford assistant and current Denver head coach Jeff Wulbrun.

"Brandon is an up and coming star in the profession and we are thrilled to add him to our program," Jerod Haase said in the team release. "He is extremely intelligent and has a passion for helping others. His diverse skillset, combined with his prior knowledge of Stanford, makes him an ideal fit for the program. I am really excited to welcome Brandon back to the Farm!"

What makes Dunson a good fit for Stanford is the simple fact that he understands Stanford and already has a lot of familiarity both with the school and basketball program. He should be able to come in right away and hit the ground running. He should have no trouble helping sell Stanford on the recruiting trail.

On top of helping with recruiting, Dunson also brings NCAA tournament experience. At Nevada, he helped the Wolfpack earn a seven seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. So that’s something that he’ll bring to the table. Dunson also has experience as a player, playing collegiately at SIU-Edwardsville, Wabash Valley College, Arizona state, and Azusa Pacific. He also played professionally in Mexico.

The addition of Dunson comes one day after the departure of Camryn Crocker, who took an assistant coaching position at Colgate after previously serving as the team’s director of player development. Dunson also replaces Adam Cohen, who left his associate head coaching position at Stanford for the same role at Xavier back in April. It’ll be interesting to see who replaces Crocker as director of player development and which assistant coach will take on the role of associate head coach.

