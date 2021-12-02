Stanford MBB adds Michael Reutt to coaching staff

Earlier this week, Stanford men’s basketball announced the addition of Michael Reutt to their coaching staff as “Assistant Director-Basketball Operations.” Reutt most recently had the title of “Academic/Tutor Coordinator” for the University of Idaho’s Student-Athlete Support Services team, coming on board their department in 2020.

Per his bio on the University of Idaho’s website: Reutt was at East Tennessee State prior to Idaho and graduate from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Business. Reutt is multi-faceted, having experience in marketing and content creation in addition to academic services. On the basketball side, he was a head student manager for Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team, so he has basketball experience at this level.

Note: Are you someone who is not a subscriber to CardinalSportsReport.com and are interested in checking out our premium content and joining the conversation on our message boards? Rivals.com is running a promo that runs through December 3rd that allows you to get the first year of a subscription for just $20.21. RIVALS2021 is the promo code. Click here to subscribe with the promo code.