 Stanford Men's Basketball: Stanford MBB adds Michael Reutt to coaching staff
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 21:11:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stanford MBB adds Michael Reutt to coaching staff

Michael Reutt is the newest member of the Stanford MBB coaching staff.
Michael Reutt is the newest member of the Stanford MBB coaching staff. (GoStanford.com)
Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

Earlier this week, Stanford men’s basketball announced the addition of Michael Reutt to their coaching staff as “Assistant Director-Basketball Operations.” Reutt most recently had the title of “Academic/Tutor Coordinator” for the University of Idaho’s Student-Athlete Support Services team, coming on board their department in 2020.

Per his bio on the University of Idaho’s website: Reutt was at East Tennessee State prior to Idaho and graduate from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Business. Reutt is multi-faceted, having experience in marketing and content creation in addition to academic services. On the basketball side, he was a head student manager for Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team, so he has basketball experience at this level.

Note: Are you someone who is not a subscriber to CardinalSportsReport.com and are interested in checking out our premium content and joining the conversation on our message boards? Rivals.com is running a promo that runs through December 3rd that allows you to get the first year of a subscription for just $20.21. RIVALS2021 is the promo code. Click here to subscribe with the promo code.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}