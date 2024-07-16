Back in May, Stanford men’s basketball secured a commitment from UC Irvine transfer guard Derin Saran. Saran is coming off a strong freshman season in which he averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for the Anteaters on 50.2% shooting from the field, 34.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 80.0% shooting from the foul line in 19.1 minutes per game. Rivals has Saran rated as a 4-star transfer after not being rated coming out of high school.

Listed at 6’4”, 190 pounds, Saran has solid size for a guard and projects to be a guy who can play either point guard or shooting guard. Just given his low assist averages, I suspect we’ll see him play more as a shooting guard, but he has good handles and has shown willingness to make the right pass. He’s got the tools to run an offense, so it’ll be fun to see how Stanford head coach Kyle Smith uses him.

"We are thrilled that Derin is coming to Stanford. He is a complete student-athlete who has always coveted the idea of attending and playing basketball for the Cardinal,” Smith said in the team release. "He gained valuable experience last year at UC Irvine playing point guard for the Big West champions. Derin possesses good size and skill in the backcourt. His ability to score and make plays with a high usage rate should translate well as he levels up to Stanford. Derin has a bright future, and we are excited to have him moving forward. He is someone we can grow with as Stanford basketball gains prominence."

When looking at some highlights from last season, what stands out about Saran is his ability to score in transition and finish around the rim. He runs down the floor really well and is very difficult to stop once he gets the ball in his hands. He has an array of moves around the rim, can finish through contact, and has a really good feel for attacking the rim.

While finishing around the rim is his forte, Saran can also score from the perimeter. He has a good outside shot and is definitely a guy who you have to guard at all three levels. His ability to knock down his free throws is a big part of his game as that gives him more confidence to attack the basket without fear of being fouled.

On top of his skills, what makes Derin Saran such an exciting addition for the Cardinal is the fact that he’s coming off his freshman season. He still has plenty of basketball ahead of him and has the potential to be a cornerstone player for the Cardinal for the next three seasons. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program this coming season and how he develops under the coaching of Kyle Smith.

