Stanford MBB 2024-25 ACC schedule released

Maxime Raynaud will look to lead the Cardinal. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

On Tuesday September 24th, the ACC released their conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball. Below is the 20-game schedule for Stanford men’s basketball. In addition to this being Stanford’s first year in the ACC, this also Stanford’s first year with Kyle Smith as head coach.

READ: Stanford MBB 2024-25 non-conference schedule released

GoStanford.com: 2024-25 Stanford Men’s Basketball Schedule

The first game of ACC play for Stanford will be on the road at a very familiar place. That’s right, the Cardinal will play their first ACC game at Cal. That game will be on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 PM PT on ACC Network. What will add a bit of spice to that game is the fact that Andrej Stojakovic transferred from Stanford to Cal after just one year on The Farm. It’ll be interesting to see how Stojakovic does in a Golden Bears uniform. Those kinds of things always make rivalry games more interesting.

Following their game in Berkeley, the Cardinal will finish up non-conference play as they’ll still have a couple more games to play before getting back to ACC play. It’s a bit interesting that Stanford and Cal are taking a break from non-conference play to have one game of league play against each other but given how many league games they have to play, it makes sense to try to squeeze in at least one during December.

Stanford will resume ACC play in January, beginning the new year with a pair of road games. On Wednesday, January 1st Stanford will play at Clemson on ACC Network (Tipoff TBA). On Saturday, January 4th Stanford will play at Pittsburgh on ESPNU (Tipoff TBA).

Stanford will then return home for a pair of home games against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, January 8th at 6:00 PM PT on ACC Network and Virginia on Saturday, January 11th on one of the ESPN stations (Tipoff TBA).

Stanford will then hit the road to face Wake Forest on Wednesday, January 15th at 3:30 PM PT on ESPN News and North Carolina on Saturday, January 18th at 11:15 AM PT on CW. Following that road trip, Stanford will have a nice stretch where they’ll have five of six games at home. That’s going to be a chance for the Cardinal to make a bit of a run.

The first two games of that stretch will be at home against Miami on Wednesday, January 22nd at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU and against Florida State on Saturday, January 25th at 4:00 PM PT on ACC Network. Stanford will then stay at home for one more game to face Syracuse on Wednesday, January 29th on ESPN2 or ESPNU (Tipoff TBA).

Following three straight homes games, Stanford will have a road game at SMU on Saturday, February 1st at 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network. That will be a one game road trip for Stanford as their next two games will be on The Farm. The first of those two home games will be against Wake Forest on Wednesday, February 5th at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The second will be against NC State on Saturday, February 8th at 4:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

Stanford will then hit the road for a pair of road games. The first of which will be on Wednesday, February 12th against Georgia Tech at 4:00 PM PT on ACC Network. The next will be on Saturday, February 15th against Duke on ESPN (Tipoff TBA). That will be a homecoming for Stanford guard Jaylen Blakes, who is a grad transfer from Duke.

Stanford will then come home to face Cal on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:00 PM PT on one of the ESPN stations. That will be the first of a three-game home stand for Stanford. The next two of which will be against Boston College on Wednesday, February 26th at 6:00 PM PT on ACC Network and SMU on Saturday, March 1st at 2:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

Finally, Stanford will wrap things up on the road against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 5th at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU and Louisville on Saturday, March 8th on ESPNU (Tipoff TBA).

I’ll share more thoughts on the schedule when I break down the opponents and all, but just really quick, it’s exciting to see Stanford and Cal getting the chance to play teams like Duke and North Carolina. The ACC is such a storied conference in basketball and the fact that Stanford and Cal are getting this opportunity is pretty cool. The travel will be challenging, but overall pretty manageable. It certainly helps Stanford to have some extended stretches of home games. It’ll be fun to see how the season goes and what kind of impact the Cardinal make on the ACC in year one of the Kyle Smith era.

