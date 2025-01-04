Stanford loses commitment from Nevada OL Tyson Ruffins

Back on December 21st, Stanford football lost a commitment from Nevada transfer offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins, who announced on X (Twitter) that he was committing to Cal instead. Ruffins is a talented offensive lineman who is coming off a strong redshirt freshman season for the Wolfpack, making his loss significant for the Cardinal.

Ruffins has since deleted his tweet signaling his commitment to Cal while his commitment tweet to Stanford has stayed up. This has created some confusion of as to what his status is with respect to both Stanford and Cal. While I cannot speak for the Cal side of things, I can confirm that Ruffins has not flipped his commitment back to Stanford.

Stanford has since been looking to find other offensive line prospects who can take the spot that Ruffins was originally going to have. They were able to add one today in Georgia Tech transfer Kai Greer, who once verbally committed to Stanford as part of their 2024 class before flipping to Arkansas and then later flipping to Georgia Tech. Stanford extended an offer to him shortly after he entered the transfer portal at the end of December. I'll share more thoughts on Greer in a separate article, so stay tuned for that.



