Stanford looks ahead to College World Series opener against Arkansas

On Thursday, Stanford baseball had their introductory press conference in Omaha before the beginning of the College World Series. Head coach David Esquer, center fielder Brock Jones, and right-handed pitcher Alex Williams were the ones who spoke to the media. They shared their thoughts on their journey back to the College World Series and their upcoming matchup with Arkansas, which will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN and KZSU radio. Video is courtesy of Andrew Hutchinson, managing editor of HawgBeat.com, Rivals’ Arkansas affiliate site.

