Stanford legend Andrew Luck selected to College Football Hall of Fame

On Monday, former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck was selected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class. Luck is one of the greatest players to ever put on a Stanford uniform. In the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Luck was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-American, First-team All-Pac-12, and runner up for the Heisman Trophy. In 2011, he won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

"I'm so honored to be a member of the Class of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame," Luck said in a release posted by Stanford Athletics. "I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Stanford, especially my coaches, teammates and wife."

Luck threw for 9,430 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions during his Stanford career. In 2010, Luck led Stanford to a 48-14 Big Game victory over Cal and a 40-12 Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech, which was the first BCS (now New Year’s Six) bowl victory in program history. Stanford finished 2010 #4 in the AP Poll. In 2011, Luck led Stanford to a 31-28 Big Game victory over Cal and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma State 41-38 in overtime. Stanford finished 2011 #7 in the AP Poll.

"Andrew Luck embodies the word excellence because he pursues excellence in everything," Stanford head coach David Shaw said in the release. "Excellence in education - he's an Academic All-American. Excellence in leadership - he was a great teammate before he was a great leader and remained a great teammate while he was a great leader. Excellence as a quarterback - he was the best of his generation and is still a measuring stick for all quarterbacks who have come after him. Most importantly, excellence in character - Andrew strives every day to be the best person he can be."

As a result of his amazing career on The Farm, Luck would go on to be the #1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Luck was rated so high coming out of college that the expression “Suck for Luck” started to trend among Colts fans in the 2011-12 season. He was seen as the heir apparent to Peyton Manning and was as hyped as any quarterback coming out of college that the NFL had ever seen.

Ultimately, Andrew Luck’s NFL career wouldn’t go as well as everyone hoped it would, but that doesn’t take anything away from the amazing career he had at Stanford. While he was on The Farm, he etched himself into everyone’s memory as one of the greatest college football players of all-time. He took Stanford football to new heights and will always be remembered as one of the greatest if not the greatest Cardinal in program history.

