Stanford lands Fresno State DB transfer Julian Neal

Stanford football landed a commitment from Fresno State defensive back Julian Neal, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.



Neal is rated a 3-star recruit by Rivals with a 5.5 transfer rating. In 12 games played this season at Fresno State, Neal had 35 total tackles (22 solo), six pass deflections, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He really came into his own and became a major contributor for the Bulldogs’ defense as one who was capable of making plays in a variety of ways.

Given that Stanford’s secondary got weakened due to injury at season’s end, it’s huge for them to add an experienced defensive back into the fold. Neal projects to play safety along with Jay Green, who missed most of the season due to a knee injury. With a healthy Jay Green and Julian Neal in the secondary, the Cardinal will not be an easy defense for opposing offenses to go up against.

Neal played at Mission High School in San Francisco and was rated as a 2-star recruit by Rivals in the 2021 class, so he’s improved his stock over the course of his college career. In his commitment tweet he said: “I’m coming home!” showing excitement for the chance to play closer to friends and family.



Julian Neal appears to be a great fit for Stanford and Stanford in turn seems to be a great fit for him. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program.



CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com





