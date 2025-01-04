Stanford lands commitment from UCLA OL Niki Prongos

Stanford football has landed a commitment from UCLA transfer offensive lineman Niki Prongos. Prongos was a redshirt sophomore for the Bruins last season, which means he has two years of eligibility remaining. Prongos announced his commitment on Instagram on Saturday, December 21st.

Prongos has appeared in 10 games over the course of his career, making eight starts: five at left tackle, two at right guard, and one at right tackle. All eight of those starts happened this past season. When looking at that distribution, it’s clear that Prongos is most comfortable playing tackle, but he’s got some experience playing on the inside as well.

Rivals has Prongos rated as a 3-star transfer with a 5.5 transfer rating. He played his high school ball at Marin Catholic in the San Francisco area and committed to UCLA as a preferred walk on as part of their 2022 class. He was committed as a tight end or at least that’s what his Rivals profile indicates.

The fact that Prongos gone from a non-rated preferred walk-on to a 3-star transfer indicates a lot of growth on his part. It’ll be fun to see how he grows over the next couple years at Stanford and what kind of impact he makes on the offensive line.

