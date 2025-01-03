Stanford lands commitment from Dartmouth DB Jordan Washington

Stanford football landed a commitment from Dartmouth defensive back Jordan Washington, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining. Washington played cornerback at Dartmouth and projects to play the same position on The Farm.

For his career, Washington has 72 total tackles (59 solo), 20 pass deflections, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one interception. This past season as a senior, Washington had 30 total tackles (26 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and one interception, which was returned 58 yards for a touchdown.

What Washington will bring to Stanford is a lot of experience in the secondary, something that Stanford sorely needed entering this transfer portal season. The biggest question with Washington is how well he will make the jump from the Ivy League to the ACC. That’s a pretty big jump, but his ability to tackle and play with physicality is something that should translate well. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the Cardinal and what kind of impact he makes on the secondary in 2025.

