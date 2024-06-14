Following an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 8th, 2025 3-star offensive guard Vaea Ikakoula committed to Stanford. Ikakoula comes from the Beehive State, playing for West High School in Salt Lake City.

Ikakoula also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Utah State, and Washington State. The weekend of May 23rd, he actually took an official visit to Cal to see what the Golden Bears have to offer in Berkeley. In the end, he decided to roll with the Cardinal after evidently liking what they offer even more.

Listed at 6’4”, 316 pounds, Ikakoula has great size for an interior offensive lineman and has a 5.6 Rivals rating, making him a mid 3-star guy. He is especially good at pulling on run plays and creating holes for running backs. He is very aggressive up front and loves to play physical. He’s a guy who gets fired up by doing his part.

As an extension of that, he’s got good footwork and is very light on his feet. He’s got a lot of good physical tools to work with and has the potential to be a starting interior lineman for the Cardinal whether it be at guard or center. Guard is what he is most comfortable playing, but there is a lot of transferability up and down the offensive line, especially between guard and center since they are both interior positions.

All in all, Vaea Ikakoula appears to be a really nice pick up for the Cardinal. He’s got great physical tools and plays with the kind of energy that you want in an offensive lineman. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

