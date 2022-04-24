Stanford lands commitment from 2023 placekicker Aidan Flintoft

On Sunday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2023 placekicker Aidan Flintoft out of Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA. Flintoft visited Stanford during their April Junior Day and received a PWO (Preferred Walk-On) offer right after. Flintoft obviously had such a good experience at the Junior Day that he’s decided to join Stanford’s 2023 class with an intent to major in Mathematical & Computational Science.

At the moment, Stanford is looking at Flintoft mainly as a punter, but like Ryan Sanborn, they hope he can specialize in both punts and kickoffs. Flintoft also has an ability to kick field goals, so he’ll give them an additional option at that position as well. He’s just an all-around talent at anything that involves kicking a football.

Kohl’s Professional Camps said of Flintoft earlier this year:

“Flintoft had a dominant showing at the 2021 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was in a league of his own during the charting stages of camp and has positioned himself as the top combo prospect in the country. He scored 33 points in the field goal charting, averaged a 111.82 on three kickoff sessions, and was the top punt charter with a three-round average of 108.40. His coordination and confidence in his technique are excellent and he showed this again in January of 2022!”

It'll be interesting to see what Flintoft brings to The Farm in 2023 and how exactly he’ll be utilized. He has a talent to do a lot of different things and should make for a great addition to Stanford’s special teams unit.

