Stanford lands commitment from 2023 3-star WR Tiger Bachmeier

On Tuesday evening, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2023 3-star wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier out of Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California. Bachmeier is the second commit for Stanford in the 2023 cycle, joining 4-star tight end Jaden Platt, who committed in December. Bachmeier looks to bring versatility to the wide receiver room and be a guy who Stanford can use in a variety of ways.

“I have the quickest first step, plain and simple,” Bachmeier said. “I’d like to quote Coach Kennedy here: “You find a way to get it done.” I’m play-dough, put me wherever, whatever position, and the team is better for it. I found myself working schemes at kicker, punter, returner, and left guard before the season ended.”

Touching more on wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy, Bachmeier has developed a really strong relationship with him and feels like he’s a coach who can help take his game to the next level. Same with special teams coordinator Pete Alamar, who also helped recruit him. Bachmeier is struck by Stanford’s family atmosphere and the care they show for their players.

“They are definitely built around a family atmosphere,” Bachmeier said. “It’s clear to see that the staff, and the players love BK. Coach Alamar has especially built a great relationship with me, through his many visits to my school. They are constantly keeping connected with me and that’s what I love about their recruiting process.”

While he hasn’t yet taken a full tour of the Stanford campus, Bachmeier liked enough of what he saw that he felt comfortable committing. Just the overall aesthetic vibe of Stanford really resonated with him. It didn’t take him long to realize Stanford is where he wanted to be.

“I went up over summer,” Bachmeier recalled. “Unfortunately, I did not get to see much of the campus. The green grass popped out to me immediately, I don’t see too much of it around here. What I hope to gain from a visit is to really see if I can see myself sitting on a park bench and playing guitar. Is it the spot where I can see myself waking up every day and putting in the work on the field.”

When looking at Bachmeier and what he brings to Stanford, it’s clear that he’s the type of guy who Stanford likes to have on their team. Versatile, hard-working, and also committed to being the best student-athlete that he can be. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he gets utilized in the 2023 season.

