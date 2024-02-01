Shortly after the end of the season, Stanford senior kicker Joshua Karty announced that he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Karty blossomed into one of the top kickers in the nation during his four years on The Farm. The last two seasons in particular were excellent for him. As a junior, he went 24-25 on extra points and 18-18 on field goals. As a senior he went 21-21 on extra points and 23-27 on field goals. For his career, Karty scored 225 points going 72-73 on extra points and 51-60 on field goals.

What makes Karty such a good kicking prospect is his combination of leg strength and accuracy. Any kick inside the 50 yard line felt like an automatic gimme for him. It was only really kicks that were 50+ yards out that didn’t feel like a lock for him to make. But even with those kicks, he was really good.

To give you a breakdown of how his kicks went this past season by distance, Karty went 5-5 on field goals in the 20-29 yard range, 7-8 on field goals in the 30-39 yard range, 7-7 on field goals in the 40-49 yard range, and 4-7 on field goals in the 50+ yards range. His long was 56 yards. His career long is 61 yards. So, he’s definitely got the leg strength that the NFL likes to see.

Regarding where he’ll get drafted, kickers are always hard to predict. I do think he will get drafted somewhere, though. Over the course of seven rounds somebody is gonna have to take him. He’s got tremendous upside and has been very reliable. With how many kickers there are that rotate in and out of the NFL, finding a reliable guy like Karty is not easy. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up and what kind of impact he makes at the next level.

