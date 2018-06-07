Laiatu Latu of Jesuit High in Sacramento doesn’t need to wear pads to run down a ball carrier and ruin his day. Skilled on the gridiron and rugby pitch, Latu is a four star pass rusher who enjoyed two spring visits to The Farm that made the Cardinal one of his favorite schools.

Like almost every recruit who gets a full junior day experience, Latu liked what he heard about what Stanford’s education can do for him. Latu’s priority is to find a place where the people are a good fit for his personality and he can be comfortable.

“I got to meet players on junior day and they’re really open and friendly,” he said. "It felt like a family when I was there. They included us and they were really friendly. That was one of the best parts for me, too.

“And the weather is perfect for me. That’s the type of weather I want to live in. The surroundings, there are things to do. And I was born there and raised there for a little bit, so that’s pretty cool.”

Latu and his mother, Kerry, were both born at Stanford hospital. There’s a chance Latu could return as a college student.

Although, Latu had some doubts about how interested he really was in Stanford even after feeling the excitement of getting an offer from the Cardinal.

“When I got the offer it was like, ‘Dang, Stanford really offered me and they barely offer anyone. They want to offer me.’ I didn’t feel like I would go there, though,” he said. “Once I got there the first time, it impressed. Then the second time it really impressed me. I got to meet the other recruits who would be going to Stanford who I would be playing with. They’re phenomenal. I could see them being my best friends and that stuck out to me, ‘I got to pursue Stanford in my top schools.’”

Latu has talked to Stanford’s defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach Lance Anderson about how the Cardinal view Latu in their system. Latu is a dynamic pass rusher who can also play well in space, and Laiatu credits his extensive rugby playing experience for improving his skill set.

“I feel like I had never played rugby I wouldn’t be the football player I am today,” Latu said. “Rugby helped me get faster and stronger. In rugby it’s 35-minute halves with no timeouts. You just have to go and go. The biggest thing was tackling. Rugby made me a way better tackler than I was when I didn’t play rugby.”

Latu also plays rugby sevens, which is played on the same size field that’s used for when each team has 15 players on the field. Latu’s experience of high level youth rugby has made him feel very comfortable playing in space.