Stanford ILB Gaethan Bernadel declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Following the completion of his senior season, Stanford inside linebacker Gaethan Bernadel has formally declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Bernadel transferred to Stanford from FIU after the 2022 season, playing two seasons on The Farm.

For his entire college career, Bernadel has totaled 319 tackles (158 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one interception, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble, missing just two games in his entire career. During his two years at Stanford, Bernadel racked up 172 tackles (78 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

First looking at his production, Bernadel has been pretty consistent during his four years at the FBS level. A guy who only missed two games (his freshman season) and night in night out delivered the goods. He’s about as rock steady as you can get. To do that at what I think is the most physical position in the game speaks to his conditioning, discipline, and professional approach to the game.

As far as his impact on the Cardinal program as a whole, Bernadel wasn’t apart of much winning as Stanford went 3-9 both seasons he played on The Farm. That said, he brought a lot of leadership and was a guy who other players in the locker room looked up to. He was key in helping Stanford re-establish the kind of culture that they want to build in the coming seasons.

“The type of legacy I want to leave here, man, obviously we haven't had the season that we wanted to. Just being able to be part of the growth, being able to be part of the team that started it off because we're going to be really good. Trust me. You see it here,” Bernadel said after Stanford’s Senior Day victory over No. 22 Louisville. “You see we're a couple of plays away from being a really good football team. Just being part of the growth that got it going. Man, I love every single one of my teammates. I love every single one of my coaches. That's what I want to leave here.”

As far as where Bernadel will go in the 2025 NFL Draft, I see him as a day three guy who gets selected somewhere in rounds 4-7. Probably more towards the back end of that in rounds 6 or 7. Once you get to that point, there’s always a chance a guy goes undrafted. So, it’s really hard to make predictions on where guys will go once you get to day three.

Regardless, I do think Bernadel’s physicality, tackling ability, and durability will garner him some attention from teams. If he does go undrafted, I think somebody will pick him up for a training camp invite at least. And then if the NFL ends up not working out, I think he could certainly find a home in the CFL if he wanted to pursue that route. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out for him.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



