The trash was barely cleared from the streets of Nashville after the three-day party that was the 2019 NFL draft when projections were published for who will hear their name called next year. Five Cardinal were drafted last week and several are strong contenders to experience the same thrill in 2020. Cardinal Sports Report bids a final farewell to the 2019 draft class before analyzing the players most likely to be drafted after next season.

Five drafted and seven sign as UDFA with NFL teams

Wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and running back Bryce Love were two of the best to ever play their respective positions at Stanford. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted No. 57 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles and Love No. 112 by Washington. Love's senior season was marred by injury, which raised questions about whether he was wise to stay in school after he was the Heisman runner-up his junior year. Love made that decision in large part due to his desire to be Dr. Love one day and heal children. He's not done playing football, though, and breaking the hearts and ankles of opponents. His 2017 season was one of the more astounding performances anyone who watched could remember. It was broken into two chapters -- before and after the high ankle sprain. Before the injury he was on pace to challenge Barry Sanders' single-season rushing mark. What he did on one healthy ankle was an inspiring achievement. Arcega-Whiteside reached that rare level of play at receiver where he was a "cheat code" for a quarterback to get a relatively easy completion. His physicality grabs headlines, and makes for great photos when he jumps over defenders to make contested catches, but he is more of a complete receiver than his highlights might suggest. He'll team up with former Cardinal great/possible future Hall of Fame tight end Zach Ertz to terrorize defenses. Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke separated from a crowd of players his junior season to excel as a senior for the Cardinal. He worked through struggles that he had earlier in his career shedding blocks and holding up against the big bodies that can be in front of a defender in a hurry at that position. He will travel to the Land of (Andrew) Luck to continue the tradition of Cardinal wearing the blue and white of the Colts after he was the 89th pick. Jake Bailey may have the best chance of any former Cardinal to win a Super Bowl ring his rookie season. The new New England Patriot drafted No. 163 overall was a rock with a booming right foot on The Farm -- unshakeable and a next-level punter while still in college. Stanford's final pick has the shortest trip from current residence to new job. Tight end Kaden Smith is a 49er. Former Cardinal and NFL Hall of Fame safety John Lynch made the call with the 176th pick to take the tough Smith. The biggest knock on Smith is he's not fast, but he's a battering ram with soft hands that become a vise when he touches the ball.

Seven other players were given opportunities with NFL teams: Alijah Holder (Denver), A.T. Hall (Tennessee), Joey Alfieri (Philadelphia), Nate Herbig (Philadelphia) and Trent Irwin (Miami) signed as undrafted free agents. Brandon Fanaika and Jesse Burkett will camp with the 49ers. Burkett also has an opportunity to camp with Jacksonville.

Possibilities for the 2020 NFL Draft