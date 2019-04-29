Stanford had five drafted in 2019; who is next in 2020?
The trash was barely cleared from the streets of Nashville after the three-day party that was the 2019 NFL draft when projections were published for who will hear their name called next year. Five Cardinal were drafted last week and several are strong contenders to experience the same thrill in 2020.
Cardinal Sports Report bids a final farewell to the 2019 draft class before analyzing the players most likely to be drafted after next season.
Five drafted and seven sign as UDFA with NFL teams
Wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and running back Bryce Love were two of the best to ever play their respective positions at Stanford. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted No. 57 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles and Love No. 112 by Washington.
Love's senior season was marred by injury, which raised questions about whether he was wise to stay in school after he was the Heisman runner-up his junior year. Love made that decision in large part due to his desire to be Dr. Love one day and heal children. He's not done playing football, though, and breaking the hearts and ankles of opponents.
His 2017 season was one of the more astounding performances anyone who watched could remember. It was broken into two chapters -- before and after the high ankle sprain. Before the injury he was on pace to challenge Barry Sanders' single-season rushing mark. What he did on one healthy ankle was an inspiring achievement.
Arcega-Whiteside reached that rare level of play at receiver where he was a "cheat code" for a quarterback to get a relatively easy completion. His physicality grabs headlines, and makes for great photos when he jumps over defenders to make contested catches, but he is more of a complete receiver than his highlights might suggest. He'll team up with former Cardinal great/possible future Hall of Fame tight end Zach Ertz to terrorize defenses.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke separated from a crowd of players his junior season to excel as a senior for the Cardinal. He worked through struggles that he had earlier in his career shedding blocks and holding up against the big bodies that can be in front of a defender in a hurry at that position. He will travel to the Land of (Andrew) Luck to continue the tradition of Cardinal wearing the blue and white of the Colts after he was the 89th pick.
Jake Bailey may have the best chance of any former Cardinal to win a Super Bowl ring his rookie season. The new New England Patriot drafted No. 163 overall was a rock with a booming right foot on The Farm -- unshakeable and a next-level punter while still in college.
Stanford's final pick has the shortest trip from current residence to new job. Tight end Kaden Smith is a 49er. Former Cardinal and NFL Hall of Fame safety John Lynch made the call with the 176th pick to take the tough Smith. The biggest knock on Smith is he's not fast, but he's a battering ram with soft hands that become a vise when he touches the ball.
Seven other players were given opportunities with NFL teams: Alijah Holder (Denver), A.T. Hall (Tennessee), Joey Alfieri (Philadelphia), Nate Herbig (Philadelphia) and Trent Irwin (Miami) signed as undrafted free agents. Brandon Fanaika and Jesse Burkett will camp with the 49ers. Burkett also has an opportunity to camp with Jacksonville.
Possibilities for the 2020 NFL Draft
Stanford has been shut out of the first round in the past two drafts and that streak is likely to end next year. Left tackle Walker Little and tight end Colby Parkinson have already appeared in one projection as first rounders.
Little is on a traditional path to be a first-round pick, if not top 10. He's an elite prospect who plays one of the most important positions on the field. His talent has been obvious since he was a youngster in Texas.
He played through a shoulder injury during his sophomore season and, after a brief rough stretch, got better as the season progressed. He ended the year with elite pass protection grades, according to PFF, and was trending the right way in the ground game.
It would be a surprise to many in the business of predicting such things if he stayed in school for his senior year.
Parkinson has the potential to be a great receiving tight end, and he may leave for the NFL after next season, but putting him in the first round now is expecting a big leap from his sophomore year. The Cardinal coaches and fans certainly hope the bulked up Parkinson has the type of season that makes it possible.
All eyes will be on quarterback KJ Costello. There is a lot of responsibility on his right arm to determine the success of this season, and he seems to be a lock to go to the NFL next season. He seriously considered the move this year after one of the best seasons by a Stanford quarterback in program history.
There's no doubt he will be drafted, but which round will be determined by his ability to improve on the details of the position and lead a Cardinal offense likely to rely on the passing game.
Paulson Adebo was an All-American as a redshirt freshman and his head coach describes him as one of the best cornerbacks in the country. He has the ability to be an exceptional cover corner and is improving as a tackler. If he shows the progress many around him expect this year he may be second best draft prospect behind Little.
Those four Cardinal are the obvious candidates. Fifth year senior Casey Toohill has a chance to be solid player at the next level and a full, healthy season as a starter could show that. He was on his way to a productive fourth year on campus before an arm injury hindered him. He's a tough defender on the edge.
A dark horse candidate to consider is likely starting right tackle Foster Sarell. The assumption is that he will return in 2020 to take over the left tackle job vacated by Little. That seems reasonable, but if Sarell has a great season -- which everyone associated with the team should hope for -- then he may at least ask around for a draft grade.