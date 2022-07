Stanford gets a variety of players on various pre-season watch lists

It’s that time of year when players start getting put on watch lists for various awards. Stanford has had several players get put on a different watch lists over the past few days. Below is a quick breakdown. Full list with some additional honors is on GoStanford.com.

Grad transfer safety Patrick Fields: All State AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, and Shrine Bowl Watch List.

Senior center Drake Nugent: Rimington Trophy Watch List and Outland Trophy Watch List.

Junior tight end Benjamin Yurosek: John Mackey Award Watch List.

Senior linebacker Levani Damuni: Butkus Award Watch List and Shrine Bowl Watch List.

Senior cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly: Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, and Shrine Bowl Watch List.

Senior punter Ryan Sanborn: Ray Guy Award Watch List.

Junior quarterback Tanner McKee: Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List, and Davey O’Brien Award Watch List.

Junior wide receiver John Humphreys: Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Senior wide receiver Elijah Higgins: Shrine Bowl Watch List.

5th year linebacker Ricky Miezan: Shrine Bowl Watch List.

Senior left tackle Walter Rouse: Shrine Bowl Watch List.

Junior running back: E.J. Smith: Doak Walker Award Watch List.

5th year wide receiver Brycen Tremayne: Shrine Bowl Watch List.

5th year wide receiver Michael Wilson: Shrine Bowl Watch List.

