Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week

On Monday, Stanford men’s basketball freshman small forward Harrison Ingram was named Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week. During his two games against Tarleton State and Santa Clara, Ingram averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 30.0 minutes played per game. Ingram shot 50.0% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the foul line.

In Stanford’s 62-50 win over Tarleton State, Ingram had 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist. In Stanford’s 72-88 loss at Santa Clara, Ingram had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block. Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said that Ingram was game ready from day one before the season started and he was right about that. Ingram has made his impact felt immediately for the Cardinal.

Stanford’s next game will be tonight against San Jose State at 8:00 PM PT. The game will be played at Maples Pavilion and will air on Pac-12 Bay Area and Cardinal Sports Network radio.