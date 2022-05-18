Stanford freshman Braden Montgomery named John Olerud Award semifinalist

Stanford freshman Braden Montgomery has been named a semifinalist for the John Olerud Award, an award given out by the College Baseball Foundation to the top two-way player in the country. Montgomery was previously named to the watchlist and now he’s a semifinalist. Montgomery is batting .287 on the year for 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, a .579 slugging percentage, and a .349 on base percentage. On the mound, Montgomery has an 0-2 record and two saves to go along with a 5.29 ERA. He has also pitched in four team shutouts.

While he’s made a bigger impact behind the plate, Montgomery has had moments on the mound that remind you how special he is. When he has the right control, with his cannon for an arm, he is a really tough pitcher to get hits off of. He’s had a few good outings as of late and as a result, his ERA has dropped, which obviously improves his chances of winning the award.

Whether or not Montgomery ultimately takes home the hardware, that remains to be seen. But regardless, he’s had a fantastic season for Stanford and established himself as one of the rising talents in the country. It’ll be exciting to see how the rest of his season goes.

