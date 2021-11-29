Stanford forward Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week

On Monday, Stanford sophomore forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. Brink helped guide the Cardinal to a 2-1 record in the Bahamas with wins over then-No. 4 Indiana and then-No. 2 Maryland, averaging 17.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game on 52.3% shooting from the field in the three games played. This is Brink’s first Pac-12 Player of the Week award and she did so while not feeling at full strength, having to come off the bench against Maryland due to a stomach flu.

As a result of Brink’s stellar play and their wins over Indiana and Maryland, Stanford has jumped up to #4 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Stanford will get a bit of a break for finals before returning to action at home on Sunday, December 12th at 12:00 PM PT against Pacific.

