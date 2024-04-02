On Friday, March 29th, Stanford senior forward Brandon Angel entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Angel is graduating with a degree in Economics as the reigning Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year. This past season, Angel averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 56.7% shooting from the field, 44.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 81.6% shooting from the foul line.

At 6’8”, 210 pounds, Angel has become one of the top 3-point shooters in the country and is also deft around the rim, possessing great touch and footwork. He is extremely talented offensively because he can score in a variety of ways and do so with great accuracy. His shooting percentages are outstanding.

As far as where he might end up, from what I’ve been told, this is purely a basketball decision for Angel. Not academic. There were some questions about whether or not he was leaving due to Stanford admissions denying him, but I’ve learned that isn’t the case. He just simply wants to do something different for his final year of eligibility, prioritizing the chance to play on an NCAA tournament team.

So, any team that wants Angel is going to have to convince him that they’re going to be a tournament team next season and that he will be an instrumental part of their success. Obviously, any team that made the tournament this season and looking to re-stock will be a program that should catch his attention.

Given his skills, Angel is certain to make an impact at his next school. It’ll be fun to see what he does and also if he’ll be able to make the NCAA tournament in his final year. It would certainly be cool to see him be a part of next year’s March Madness.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com