Stanford football has released their depth chart in advance of Saturday’s home game against Washington State (12:30 PM PT). I will provide some notes and thoughts on it. For the full depth chart, click here.

Starting off, during Tuesday’s press conference, David Shaw announced that running back Caleb Robinson is out, hopefully for only one week. This pushes Brendon Barrow to the top of the running back depth chart and Mitch Leigber as the backup. Shaw said right tackle Myles Hinton is questionable and that cornerback Ethan Bonner is questionable, though less than 50/50 that he plays. Nicolas Toomer will take Bonner’s spot if Bonner is not able to go.

From what CardinalSportsReport.com has since learned, Hinton should be back. Odds look good that he plays. Offensive tackle Connor McLaughlin and offensive tackle Jack Leyrer should be back as well though they are not listed on the depth chart. More details on the message boards.

Assuming Hinton is a go, that places Barrett Miller as backup to both Hinton and Walter Rouse at the offensive tackle spots. Rouse at left tackle. As you’ll also see, Drake Metcalf is the primary backup at all interior offensive line positions: center as well as right and left guard. So, we should see a bit of a rotation going on there with both Miller and Metcalf getting snaps as needed.

On special teams, with Barrow taking over the top running back spot, he has been relieved of all return duties. Freshman Jason Thompson is taking over punt return while at kick return, senior safety Jonathan McGill will join Thompson as the other kick returner. Thompson has been returning punts as of late, but this will be the first time McGill be returning kicks this year. At least from what I can recall.

