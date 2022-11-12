In advance of Saturday’s game at #13 Utah (7:00 PM PT on ESPN & KNBR 1050), Stanford has released their depth chart. Below are some notes and observations.

When looking at the depth chart, the first thing that jumps out at you is that sophomore Mitch Leigber is the starting running back. It’s that bleak. This isn’t meant as any slight at Leigber. He’s doing as good a job as he can be asked to do given the circumstances but having a safety who isn’t good enough to get minutes at his own position having to start at a different position is just crazy. Especially if that position is on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

The second thing I noticed is that the offensive line is much healthier. Fisher Anderson, who has done a great job of stepping up as a freshman, is not listed on the two-deep for this week. The fact that Stanford is stronger up front is a definite plus heading into a physical matchup.

The third thing is Patrick Fields, Kendall Williamson, Levani Damuni, and Ricky Miezan are all questionable at the moment. The more of those guys that can play, the better. Though as I said earlier in the week, if any of those guys could really use the rest to get ready for Big Game at Cal, they should sit this one out. So, it’s gonna be interesting to see who of that batch plays and if they do play, how affective they’ll be.

Fourth, Ethan Bonner is listed on the depth chart as the number two cornerback behind Nicolas Toomer. If he’s able to get tuned up and gain some momentum for Big Game, that would be huge.

The final thing is at the returner positions. Freshman wide receiver Jason Thompson and senior safety Jonathan McGill will be the ones returning kicks and punts. Thompson the primary returner for punts while the two of them will share kick return.

