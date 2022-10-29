Stanford has released their depth chart in advance of Saturday’s game at #12 UCLA. Below are some notes and observations. For the full depth chart, click here.

On Tuesday, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that running back Casey Filkins could be done for the season and will miss a significant portion of time. Cornerback Ethan Bonner is doubtful, edge David Bailey is looking probable, edge Aaron Armitage is questionable, offensive guard Barrett Miller is probable, and linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar is in the questionable to probable range. So that’s the injury update as of Tuesday. More details on the message boards.

With Filkins out, Caleb Robinson and Brendon Barrow will shoulder the lead running back roles. Listed as Robinson OR Barrow on the depth chart. That likely indicates they’ll split reps or see where the winds will take them. Shield Taylor once again atop the fullback spot with Jay Symonds still out. As for receiver and tight end, all looks as one would expect. Michael Wilson obviously still out, but aside from that, it looks as it should. And then on the offensive line, same thing. Fisher Anderson has slid into the back up right tackle role behind Myles Hinton. He’s had a good freshman season.

On defense, it will be interesting to see how many snaps Ernest “R.J.” Cooper gets considering the breakout performance he had against Arizona State last week. Looking at the depth chart, a lot of that will come down to how healthy Armitage is. And then with Ethan Bonner out, Nicolas Toomer OR Salim Turner-Muhammad will start at cornerback opposite of Kyu Blu Kelly.

In special teams, all looks normal there. Barrow is listed as the top kick returner. Filkins listed as the top punt returner and since he’s out, it’s unclear how the team will roll at that spot. Outside of that, there aren’t really any notes that I have to share. Pretty much as expected.

Obviously the two major holes are at cornerback and running back. If those two spots can hold their own, Stanford will have a chance to make this game interesting. If not, it could be a long night in Pasadena.

