In advance of Saturday’s home game against Arizona State, Stanford football has released their depth chart. Below are some key notes. For the full depth chart, click here.

To lead things off, the most notable part of this week’s depth chart is the absence of 5th year wide receiver Michael Wilson, who head coach David Shaw said will miss an extended period of time. When pressed on this a bit more at Tuesday’s press conference, Shaw admitted odds are good Wilson’s season is done, but wanted to hold off until they learn more in the coming weeks. More details on the message board.

With Wilson out, it’s going to be crucial for Elijah Higgins, John Humphreys, Brycen Tremayne, Benjamin Yurosek, and Casey Filkins to step up. Tanner McKee still has plenty of targets to throw to, so the offense should still be able to be productive but given how much Wilson is the heart and soul of this Stanford team, not having him out there is going to be tough. The one good thing is if there’s any guy who can make an impact on the sidelines by being a good teammate and inspiring his guys, it’s Wilson. He’s one of those guys whose impact goes beyond what happens on the field.

Same as last week, Shield Taylor once again listed as the only fullback. Jay Symonds is not anywhere to be found on the depth chart and Shaw made no mention of him possibly being a go.

On the offensive line, Jack Leyrer is doubtful and not even listed on the depth chart. Walter Rouse, Levi Rogers, and Barrett Miller are questionable, but trending in the right direction. From what I’ve been told, Leyrer is highly unlikely to play, but I suppose it’s possible come game day he’s a go. If Rouse and Miller are unable to go, Fisher Anderson will slide in at left tackle. Anderson also the backup to Myles Hinton at right tackle.

On defense, David Bailey is in the same camp as Leyrer. Shaw is saying he’s doubtful, but once again, I’m hearing it’s highly unlikely he’s a go, too. That means Aeneas DiCosmo and Lance Keneley are in for more snaps in place of Bailey at one of the edge positions.

Levani Damuni is questionable at linebacker, but it sounds like it’s possible he’s a go. Tristan Sinclair will take more of the load if Damuni is not able to go.

On special teams, things have been streamlined: Brendon Barrow will take the primary kickoff return duties while Casey Filkins will take the primary punt return duties. Both guys have emerged as the top returners at those respective positions. Bryce Farrell appears to have simply been demoted from his return duties as Shaw has made no mention of him being injured.

