On Sunday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from Northern Iowa transfer linebacker Jahsiah Galvan. Galvan was previously committed to Wisconsin after entering the transfer portal, but upon taking a visit to The Farm and getting to know Stanford, he has decided to flip his pledge to the Cardinal. Galvan is the first transfer the Cardinal have picked up this cycle.

Out of West Liberty High School in Iowa, Galvan was rated as a 2-star recruit with a 5.4 Rivals rating as part of Northern Iowa’s 2022 class. After redshirting his true freshman season and only playing in two games, Galvan had a nice redshirt freshman season this past season for Northern Iowa. He was named a Phil Steele Freshman All-American First Team and All-MVFC Fifth Team. Galvan led the Panthers in tackling with 77 total tackles (40 solo) in 11 games played this past season. He also had 5.5 tackles for loss, four pass break ups, and one interception. As a result, Rivals has bumped him up to a 3-star transfer with a 5.6 rating.

As far as what he can bring to the Cardinal defense, Galvan’s ability to tackle should be welcomed. He’s a guy that plays with physicality and the kind of edge that defensive coordinator Bobby April III likes to see in his players. It’ll be fun to see what impact he makes on The Farm.

