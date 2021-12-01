Stanford FB Houston Heimuli enters grad transfer portal

Per Rivals.com’s transfer portal tracker, Stanford 5th year fullback Houston Heimuli entered the transfer portal on Tuesday as a grad transfer. Heimuli is completing a degree in Human Biology.

During his five years on The Farm, Heimuli had an interesting career given his position as a fullback. His career stats (8 receptions, 32 yards, and 1 touchdown) don’t do his impact on this Stanford program justice. He was willing to do whatever was asked of him, did a great job of blocking for the other running backs on the team, and being willing to do the dirty work that doesn’t get a lot of praise. As a result of his efforts and hard work, he was rewarded with being a team captain this past season.

It’ll be interesting to see where Heimuli lands and also what he does after his football career is over. He’s a very smart, engaging, passionate person. He’ll certainly have some interesting paths to follow once he hangs up the cleats for good.

