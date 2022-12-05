On Wednesday, Stanford senior edge Stephen Herron announced on Instagram that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing a degree in American Studies. In his announcement, Herron said:

Thank you God. Thank you to my close circle for supporting me through this journey. Thank you Stanford for showering me in opportunities, both in my time currently through school and football, but most of all for my future working alongside the network I have created.

I would like to thank Coach Shaw, Coach Anderson, Coach Alamar, Coach Reynolds, and Coach Gould for taking a chance on me and guiding me through these years of cultivating the man I am today. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you afforded me.

Thank you to my Strength Nutrition Staff and Trainers who worked with me everyday to make sure I was healthy and ready to play at my best. Thank you to everyone else who played an integral role in my time here. You know who you are and you are appreciated more than you know. To my brothers and friends, I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have crossed paths with you all. I love you all. I can’t wait to see what life brings us.

I wish nothing but the best to Stanford Football, but through consistent prayer I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate transfer.

Much love,

Stephen Herron

During his time on The Farm, Herron had 72 total tackles (39 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. This past season, he had his most productive season, finishing with 37 total tackles (17 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Herron was great at pass rushing and over the past two seasons was one of the top pass rushers on the team if not the best.

Losing Herron definitely stings, but given he’s getting his degree, it makes sense for him to seek to play elsewhere for the rest of his collegiate career as Stanford enters a rebuild phase. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands and what kind of impact he makes on his new program.

