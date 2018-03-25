The definition of domination may now be rewritten to read: Stanford 34, USC 2. That was the combined score of Stanford's sweep of the visiting Trojans after an 18-0 rout Sunday.

Stanford scored in each of the first five innings of the game and in the sixth inning loaded the bases but didn't bring a run across. And then for good measure the Cardinal added five runs in the seventh inning while hardly having to swing the bat. The bases were loaded after three straight hit batters and then the Cardinal scored on yet another hit batter and two walks.

The Trojans fell apart and Stanford was the beneficiary while also applying unrelenting pressure, which is something that head coach David Esquer doesn't want to see waver regardless of the score.

"We're worked really hard to get into a rhythm and to play a certain way," he said. "You don't want to let that go. It's very fragile to get yourself playing at a high level. You don't want to relax and play a little sloppy and then try to find it again. They're aware of it and they've worked really hard to get here, so I think they really respect the game and are ready to keep focusing."

There's no denying that USC's significant struggles on the mound (eight walks, five HBP and two wild pitches) helped pad the stats for Stanford. The Cardinal raised the team batting average from .250 to .269 during the weekend.

"I think we're getting better and better at picking up runners in scoring position and tacking on runs," Esquer said. "That's a big part of what is going to help us, especially with our bullpen. If we can pick up those runs it's really going to be big."

Stanford got one inning out of the bullpen each from Daniel Bakst (one strikeout), Carson Rudd, Zach Grech and Kyle Stowers (one strikeout) after sophomore Erik Miller (1-1) pitched five innings. It was only the second time this season Miller has pitched at least five innings, and he would have stayed on the mound longer if not for the long wait while the Cardinal scored five in the bottom of the fifth.

"He does such a good job of being dominant with challenge pitching," Esquer said. "As he starts to develop his ability to throw one when he has to pitch-pitch -- when it's 2-0 or 3-1 and he needs to go offspeed -- he needs to able to do that and not just challenge with the fastball. That's the next level of when he's facing the middle of the order hitters on the best teams, you can't rely on brute strength to beat them up."

Miller struck out five and gave up four hits: "I still don't think I was at my sharpest today," he said. "I still think all my pitches can be better than they were. I'm not satisfied, but the team won and it's a good day."