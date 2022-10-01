Earlier this week, Stanford football released their depth chart in advance of Saturday’s game at #13 Oregon. Below are key notes. For the full depth chart, click here. Page 13.

With E.J. Smith being out for the year, fellow junior Casey Filkins slides into the number one running back spot permanently. Junior Caleb Robinson and sophomore Brendon Barrow are both listed as the number two backs as Robinson OR Barrow. So that just means both of those guys will look to split reps behind Filkins.

Jay Symonds is not listed on the fullback depth chart at all and was considered questionable by head coach David Shaw going in, so it’s not looking likely he’ll play considering that. Sophomore Shield Taylor is listed as the lone fullback on the depth chart as a result.

At left tackle, it’s listed as Walter Rouse OR Barrett Miller. I’m hearing that Rouse is trending towards playing at the moment. I would expect him to start, but it could very well be a game-time decision. So, we’ll just have to wait until the game starts to know for sure.

At right tackle, it’s listed as Myles Hinton OR Connor McLaughlin. From what I’m hearing, it’s less clear whether or not Hinton will play. Given it’s a concussion, those are always very much game-time decisions.

As for the rest of the depth chart it’s pretty much as expected. Casey Filkins, Bryce Farrell, and Michael Wilson are the three return guys. Farrell and Filkins the two on kick return with Wilson joining them for punt return.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com