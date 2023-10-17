First, I’ll start with the social media reactions. 3-star offensive tackle Ziron Brown , 4-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson , 3-star tight end Aiden Black , and 2025 3-star offensive tackle Siosiua Vete shared their thoughts on the comeback in the tweets that are posted below:

Stanford football had a phenomenal 46-43 double overtime victory at Colorado on Friday night in which they trailed 29-0 at halftime. I thought it would be fun to get some reactions from members of the incoming 2024 Stanford recruiting class and what they thought of the comeback.

In addition, below are responses from commits who were kind enough to let me know what their reactions were to the game:

“I was excited about the win but not surprised. It is an amazing coaching staff and group of players. Stanford is the place to be!”-Connor Bachhuber (3-star defensive end)

“That was the most exciting football game that I have watched! It was awesome to see them put it all together and dominate the second half. Can’t wait to be a part of it!”-Charlie Hoitink (2025 3-star offensive guard)

“It was amazing. I had just finished my own rivalry game with a victory and was able to watch the second half with my family. It was exciting to watch them fight and claw back to pull off the upset against one of the most publicized teams in the nation. I can’t imagine any other event that could have me as excited and loud as that game at 1 AM! Definitely proud to see my future teammates compete and finally earn a notable win on a national scale for all the hard work they have put in, especially considering the struggles to start off the season.” -Brandon Nicholson (3-star cornerback)

“Colorado proved that Coach Taylor and the rest of Stanford has what it takes to beat powerhouse teams. I know the schedule doesn’t get any easier after this, but it was still really inspiring to see.” -Benedict Umeh (4-star defensive end)

While this was just one game out of 12, this was still a major win for Stanford both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Recruits want to know that the program they are joining has the potential to win and Friday night’s game showed that Stanford can be a place where you can win. As Umeh said, the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here, but in a season that has had a lot of challenges and frustrations, it was really important for the Cardinal to be rewarded for their persistence by pulling off the largest comeback in program history.

