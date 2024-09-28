Stanford CB Zahran Manley likes the resiliency of the secondary
Before Stanford’s game at No. 17 Clemson on Saturday, Stanford fifth year cornerback Zahran Manley shared his thoughts with CardinalSportsReport.com. VIDEO: Stanford CB Zahran Manley likes the resi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news