CardinalSportsReport - Stanford cancels games this week because of COVID-19

Due to COVID-19-related issues within the Cardinal program, Stanford baseball's Wednesday game at Pacific, as well as the three-game home series against Washington this week, have been canceled.

The Cardinal is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, April 28 when it hosts Pacific at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Stanford has won every series it has played so far this season and after winning the last two games at ASU the Cardinal are now No. 17 in the D1 Baseball Top 25.