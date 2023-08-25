After looking like the ACC was not going to expand, latest reporting has indicated that things are picking up steam again with respect to Stanford and Cal joining the ACC following the implosion of the Pac-12. All the reporting out there indicates that the ACC is moving towards adding the two Bay Area schools along with SMU.

Via Yahoo! Sports-Sources: ACC expansion talks still alive as leaders consider new financial proposal

Via TigerIllustrated.com-FRIDAY UPDATE: Things are moving fast

I don’t want to go too deep into what this means for Stanford and Cal until this officially goes through, but suffice to say, it does appear as though the ACC is going to be their new home for 2024 and the foreseeable future. The ACC is a quality power conference that is especially good for basketball. Lots of quality programs and high academic schools in the conference.

When you consider the alternatives that were floated around like AAC or Mountain West, ending up in the ACC would be a really happy ending for both Stanford and Cal. The Big Ten obviously was the dream and still is the dream, but if they can’t end up in that league, the ACC is the best alternative. No question.

From what’s being reported, it sounds like the financial numbers crunch. Stanford and Cal are expected to be taking reduced shares to join while SMU will forego payment for several years. As a result, the ACC is expected to make an additional $72M per year. With such an increase in revenue stream along with more stability, there’s really no reason for the ACC to not add these schools. Geography be damned.

