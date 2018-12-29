Stanford easily defeated Cal State Northridge Saturday afternoon in a game that quickly felt like an exhibition. The Cardinal never trailed on the way to a 69-43 win and led by as many as 39 points.

Stanford got a much needed break after a grueling seven day stretch that featured wins over two top-10 teams (Baylor and at Tennessee) and a win at Buffalo. The win over CSUN was the final tune-up game before the Pac-12 season starts with the LA schools coming to town. USC is first Friday.

The most noteworthy individual performance from Saturday was the play of sophomore center Maya Dodson. The Georgian is a superior athlete to most of the opponents who will try to match up with her. She showed it in flashes against Baylor and Tennessee and appears on the verge of turning a major corner in her development. Her improved confidence this offseason was the catalyst to taking her game to another level.

Dodson scored 16 points and demanded the ball from her teammates. She was direct with her moves to the basket and the Matadors threw in the towel.

Alanna Smith scored 14 on 6-of-10 FG.

Stanford actually had its worst three-point shooting of the season: 5-of-21. But it couldn't have mattered less given the competition level.

Stanford's depth has been evident throughout the non-conference schedule. Relative to what most teams can do, the Cardinal have shrugged off the loss of talented freshman guard Lexie Hull and senior point guard Marta Sniezek. Lexie and Anna Wilson -- who did not dress for the game -- could be back for the USC game, according to head coach Tara VanDerveer. Sniezek could be out for longer and VanDerveer did not have a timeline for her return.

Lacie Hull has stepped up in the absence of her twin sister. She scored 14 at Tennessee and pitched in 10 today along with four rebounds, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Her best pass was a lovely ball over the top of the defense dropped in perfectly to a waiting Smith in the key. It showed good vision and precision with her passing.

Both Hulls are constant hustlers on the court who can do a bit of everything well. Their emergence strengthens a team already deep with scoring options.

DiJonai Carrington pulled down 12 rebounds after VanDerveer told the team she wanted a great rebounding effort. Stanford had 19 offensive rebounds and 53 overall. It was a dominant effort.

Kiana Williams was held scoreless (0-6 FG) but her leadership on the court and the bench always stands out as a positive to VanDerveer. And Williams logged a lot of minutes in the non-conference, something that has concerned VanDerveer for several weeks. Jenna Brown's development and the return of Lexie will help.

The Cardinal got a hard lesson Dec. 2 with the loss at Gonzaga. Since then Stanford has played like a Final Four contender. The Pac-12 features four other teams in the top 17: No.5 Oregon, No. 11 Oregon State, No. 14 Cal and No. 17 ASU. It will be a tough road but the Cardinal start with a great deal of confidence.

Tara VanDerveer Opening statement: "This game showed me a lot of improvement from people. CSUN has a great program. I thought we were the aggressor. Maya (Dodson) went right inside ... ran the floor hard, scoring on the block. I thought that was that great to see her do that. Lacie (Hull) has been playing lights out -- knocking down shots, terrific passes and her defense is really special for us, too. I think it's fun for our team to get everybody minutes to get on the floor before we start Pac-12, because we're really counting on everyone. We're also hoping some people get healthy. DiJonai's (Carrington) rebounding was exceptional."

What do you like most about this team headed into the Pac-12?



Maya Dodson: "One thing is that if Tara tells us to work on something we work on it and we make sure that we get better. She told us for this game we need to work rebounding and you could definitely see ... that we focused on rebounding.



Lacie Hull: "I'd add that one thing that I think one thing that's really good about our team is that we stay together and we'll help each other through anything. There are ups and downs and I think we deal with them very well. I think that's helpful"

What does the team need to work on?

Hull: "Probably defending the three. Defending the three."

Dodson: "I would say the same thing. There's always something to work on."

Coach, when you watch Maya this season what stands out to you compared to last season?

VanDerveer: "She has a lot of confidence. She went up against the big girl, getting the ball, making good moves, finishing, just playing with a lot of confidence. She worked hard in the offseason. She wants to be a great player. It's a big adjustment to college. She was like, 'I want to play more.' She's out there scoring and doesn't get into foul trouble. I like what she's doing and we need more."

Maya, how would you describe what it feels like for you on the court? Confidence has been a big word for you.

"I think confidence comes from getting stronger. I came in from high school and everyone is a lot stronger than me, especially in the post. One thing was just getting in better shape and learning how to make more efficient moves. I think those things helped me improve my confidence."

Was Kiana (Williams) frustrated at all with her game?

VanDerveer: "Not at all. That's what is so wonderful about her that she is excited for her team doing well. She is encouraging Jenna (Brown) and understanding ... Kiana has been playing too much. To be able to play only 20 minutes -- she missed some shots we know she can make. She has played so well in our big games. She was happy to be cheering for someone else. Yes, she wants to make those shots. But she doesn't hang her head . She's a total team player."

What do you like about what this team is doing and what's a concern right now?

VanDerveer: "With our team I think the No. 1 thinking we try to focus on is better rebounding, getting O-boards. We haven't been getting on the O-boards that well and I thought we did a better job today. We had 19 O-boards, which is really great. We need to keep people out of foul trouble. Alanna and Nadia need to focus on not fouling. People really put their mind to whatever we ask them to do. Taking care of the ball, we have to do a better job. We turned it over at times when we didn't have to. And just looking at the whole preseason I've seen a lot of growth and a lot more determination. We've come a long way since playing Gonzaga. People are a lot more gritty and showing more resilience. Being up and then being down at Tennessee. Being up and down against Buffalo. Just saying we're going to stay with things. I see a lot of positives things."

The loss to Gonzaga seems to have been a learning experience for this team: (VanDerveer) "I think it was. You don't want to have to lose to learn. I think we have improved a lot since then. When we lost everyone was looking at, 'We got Baylor, we can't be doing this against Baylor. We got Tennessee and Buffalo, we better shape it up.' Our team heard some very direct and very pointed things that we needed to do. Sometimes it's a painful process. I really think we can keep improving. If we get Anna, Lexie and Marta back we'll be even better."

What have you seen from Lacie since she's had to step up into a greater role?

VanDerveer: "She's just a basketball player. Nothing phases her, which I love. You go into Tennessee and I don't treat her like a freshman. I yell at her like a senior. She understands basketball. You tell her something and she makes the adjustment. She works hard on the defensive end of the court. She got a rebound and scored. She has an extremely high basketball IQ. I'm not sure if she got it from mom or dad, but her sister has it, too. She plays hard and smart."