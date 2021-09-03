Stanford backs Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat look to form dynamic duo
If Stanford is going to have the type of season that they are hoping to have, they’re going to need big production from their running game. Junior running backs Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat in p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news