Stanford Athletics announces new attendance policies for winter sports

On Tuesday, Stanford Athletics announced new attendance policies for winter sports. For indoor sports, the only fans allowed to attend will be family of student-athletes. For outdoor sports, fans will be allowed provided they wear masks and socially distance. This news comes after Stanford announced that the first two weeks of winter quarter instruction will be online and not in person. Below is the official release:

STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford Athletics announced winter sports attendance policy changes Tuesday due to additional COVID-19 safety precautions. Spectator attendance at all winter events taking place indoors will be temporarily reduced to only student-athlete families. Spectators at outdoor winter events will be seated with social distancing and will be required to wear a mask.

These policy changes are effective immediately. Full spectator attendance for all events will resume as soon as appropriate, and will be communicated through direct emails to Season Ticket Members, Stanford Athletics' social media channels, and on GoStanford.com/attendance.

"Cardinal student-athletes are fortunate to experience tremendous support at our home events. However, after thorough consultation with medical advisors and University leadership, it became very clear that implementing these measures is the right thing to do to protect our community at this time," Bernard Muir, Stanford's Jaquish and Kenninger Director of Athletics said. "We hope to be welcoming back full capacities in all of our athletics venues very soon."

Fans who have purchased a ticket to a Stanford Athletics winter sports event scheduled for 2022 will receive additional information about their purchase via email from athleticstickets@stanford.edu in the coming days.

CardinalSportsReport.com received confirmation that nothing is changing for media availability at this time, which means coverage of all winter sporting events will carry on as normal.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.