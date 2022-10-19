The kickoff time for Stanford’s road game at UCLA on Saturday, October 29th has been announced: 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

This will be Stanford’s fourth 7:30 PM PT or later kickoff this season. They’re getting a break from the night shift this week against Arizona State, but it’ll be back to the late night once again when they face the Bruins on the road in Pasadena.

UCLA is currently #9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll with a 6-0 overall record. They’re off to a fantastic start this year and in the driver’s seat to play in the Pac-12 championship game. Stanford is going to be a must-win game for them as a loss would not only hurt their Pac-12 championship odds, it would also cause their ranking to sink like a stone.

As for Stanford, they’ll be playing with house money. Nobody is going to expect them to win this game, though the Bruins will likely be a bit more on guard after seeing what Stanford did at Notre Dame. If Stanford could find a way to win this game, that would do wonders for their confidence and send a strong message that they are on the up and up after a difficult start to the season.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com