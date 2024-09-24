Stanford at No. 21 Clemson & Stanford vs. Virginia Tech kickoff announced

The kickoff time for Stanford’s Saturday, September 28th road game at No. 21 Clemson has been announced for 4:00 PM PT on ESPN. This will be the second straight road game the Cardinal will have and their second game of ACC play after getting a win at Syracuse on Friday. In addition, Stanford's home game against Virginia Tech on October 5th has been set for 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network.

So far, it looks like the ACC is targeting kickoff times in the 4:00-5:00 PM PT time slots for Stanford’s road games, which is ideal for Stanford given they are on the West Coast. That’s a fairly normal kickoff time for them. They’ll often have West Coast games that start at that time when they play at home, so that’s something that should help them adjust to the time zone and all.

In case you wanted more data on this, Cal’s road at Florida State on Saturday, September 28th was a 4:00 PM PT kickoff time on ESPN2. And then Cal’s road game at Wake Forest on Friday, November 8th will be a 5:00 PM PT kickoff on ACC Network. So that’s why I’m saying the ACC is targeting a 4:00-5:00 PM PT window for road games. If Cal already has a 5:00 PM PT kickoff time, chances are one of Stanford’s road games will be as well.

Overall, it looks like the kickoff times for these road ACC games are working out well for both Stanford and Cal. They’re getting a chance to play at times that are fairly normal for them. The home games for Stanford and Cal seem to have more potential for variety. The Virginia Tech game being at 12:30 PM PT is earlier than I thought they would make it, though that totally works for both teams. I could see the 4:00-5:00 PM PT kickoff times working for home games for Stanford and Cal as well, so lot's of options there.

Lastly, just to touch quickly on the opponent here, when asking Stanford players what games they were most hyped up for, Clemson was frequently mentioned. They have a great tradition, a strong fan base, and an amazing atmosphere at their home games. I’m sure Stanford will come into this game with some extra enthusiasm. Especially since they'll be coming off a huge win at Syracuse.

