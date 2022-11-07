The kickoff time for Stanford’s Saturday, November 12th game at #13 Utah has been announced: 7:00 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 radio.

Stanford is coming off a brutal 52-14 home loss to Washington State and it doesn’t get any easier by having to travel to Utah to face a really good Utah squad that has a very talented running quarterback in Cameron Rising.

Last season, Stanford got destroyed by Utah 52-7 at home, so there should be a lot of motivation for redemption. The problem is Stanford is really depleted at running back and now there’s a lot of questions on defense after more than one third of the starting lineup went down against Washington State. In truth, if Stanford can just avoid getting blown out, that would be a surprise.

I guess the only good thing for Stanford in all of this is nobody expects anything from them, so they should come out playing relaxed and free. Sometimes that leads to the most optimal of results. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if that principle applies to this game.

