Stanford announces Card4Life Mobile App

Stanford has announced the creation of the Card4Life mobile app, a networking app to connect current Stanford football players with former players/alumni. The purpose of the app is to help Stanford football players better navigate their time on The Farm and also make the most of all the resources that Stanford has to offer.

"We always remind our players that Stanford is not a four-year decision, but a lifetime decision," Stanford head coach David Shaw said in the release put out by Stanford Athletics. “The Card4Life program and now the Card4Life app allows us to continue proving that point, connecting our current team with our incredible alumni network to create opportunities for internships, mentoring, and connections that will last a lifetime."

"Our Card4Life student-athlete development program is a really important aspect of what we do here at Stanford," Senior Associate Athletics Director/Director of Player Development Matt Doyle added. "It provides our current student-athletes with opportunities to hear and learn from our incredible alumni network in many different industries. One of my favorite aspects of the Card4Life app is that it allows both former and current players to be instantly connected. If a student-athlete wants to reach out to an alum from his hometown or in an industry that he wants to learn more about, the Card4Life app is the perfect platform."

Stanford finds itself in a new era where NIL deals and enhanced benefits are part of the recruiting pitches that programs must now market to attract recruits. While not directly related to NIL per se, it is important that Stanford gets creative with how they market their program and utilizes all the resources they have. Stanford really prides itself on not just the amazing education they offer, but also the networking opportunities. The implementation of a program like Card4Life is certainly a good thing for them and makes them look like they are sensitive to the shifting tides of the era that college athletics now finds itself in. It will be interesting to see how this program is utilized on the recruiting trail and what else Stanford implements in the future to better position themselves for future success.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



