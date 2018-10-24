"He's making the most of his opportunities. He works extremely hard. It's important to him. He's reaping the rewards of his hard work."

Wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy: "I've said this before about him and JJ: If young guys, whether they be recruits, or high school kids, or even young guys in my room, want to see the model for what unselfish work, healthy leadership, is all about just look at those two guys. When Trenton has success, when JJ has success, then good for them because they're being paid because they're doing it the right way.

In the first four games he was targeted a total of 19 times and caught 15 passes for 127 yards. In the past three games he's been targeted a total of 24 times for 236 yards on 19 catches. Of those 19 catches, 11 have resulted in first downs. He also has 84 yards after the catch during this recent stretch of games compared to only 34 combined through the first four games.

Stanford receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and tight end Kaden Smith grab a lot of attention as no-doubt NFL prospects, but senior trent Irwin is on track for his best season on The Farm that could launch his own NFL career.

What kind of season has this been for you?

"For me, coming in I wanted to be the tone setter. That's been my goal for the season: Set the tone early and often, whether it be work ethic, emotion. I've been trying to maintain that. Since some of our road games have been a little bit tough, I think that's something I'm trying to work on there. Just try to keep that tone setting attitude. As for the season, the beautiful thing about football is that you get feedback after every week. You get film study; you get the result of the game. For me, I think it's been we felt great and then we got punched in the jaw a couple times. Hopefully we can get back on track."

Mustafa Branch said when watching film of the defense from the ASU game it seemed they were having more fun. As they had more fun they made more plays. Is there anything similar you see with the offense?

"I love that idea. I always talk to my guys that the game is supposed to be fun. So many times you get into the business aspect of it, or if you're starting or not starting. But just (be) out there with your boys playing football. It's why we've been doing it since we were six. I'm totally with it. I try to tease guys, get them smiling, because it's such a serious sport sometimes. I don't think we play our best when we're serious."

Have you always been someone who wants the ball on third downs or big play situations?

"I ran track when I was young and I didn't like it because it was really singular and it's just one person doing things. The thing I like about third down is that my team needs me there. We need to keep the drive going. I sort of see it as I'm helping my team out. If I make the play we're able to keep going and score. And I help everyone by catching the ball there. To me that's an honor that they want to pass it to me on those downs."

What was the biggest positive takeaway for the offense from the ASU game and what is something you want to focus on?

"We got off to a rocky start again which keeps being a theme. I'm trying to keep that energy early. I feel like we get on a roll, we start scoring and then it's just a matter of how the game flows at that point. Talking about that energy, I'm trying to get that going early so that everyone can have that swagger in their step and having fun early so we can not get behind the eight ball like we have sometimes this season."

Do you ever look at a team like Washington State and think of what it would be like to be in that offense?

"I take myself as a route runner. That's what I pride myself on. They do get a lot of targets, for sure, and a lot of stats. But they don't run a lot of routes. The routes don't apply to the NFL and the scouts do know that (when) looking at it. You have to take it from both perspectives. One of my best buddies was a receiver at Washington State, Gabe Marks. He holds the record for most receptions and yards. Everyone's goal in the end is to play in the NFL. In that sense you have to find where you fit in. I think as a route runner I fit in better here to be able to express my abilities. It's a give and take. You look at both situations."

When you say the routes here are more comparable to the NFL what do you mean?

"A lot of it is rub routes. A lot of it is little run, mesh routes or throw a little bubble here and there. The NFL is more pro style where they run the ball or pass the ball to run. They have to have both attacks."

Last week Coach Shaw said they changed up practice to have more ones vs. ones. Did you see that make a difference?

"I like that. I like the competitive nature that builds. So many times people just play the card (on scout team) and that's what we're expecting to see. That's why we have plays designed the way they are. I like having the ones vs. ones because it has a sense of competition again. I think that helped us on both sides of the ball."

When you have a Saturday when you're not playing in a game, did you get some scouting in or get away from it all for a bit?

"I got away from it all. I went home to my family. I watched my brother play a football game and my sister -- my youngest sister, little seven year old -- play a soccer game. I got to check in there. I'll check scores and what's happening but I needed some relax time."

How would you describe Costello's progress?

"I think he has come together as a leader. He's always breaking down stuff, always talking to us. He's expressed himself, which we need in the quarterback position. That's why I always talk to him that even on days he can't practice, or whatever it may be, just express yourself as a leader, because he is a leader of this team. He's really coming together and he's a baller. He's scrambling, too, and I love to see that. He got a little bit of wheels going. I told him if he gets over 100 (rushing yards) I'll buy him Flemings."

From a receiver's perspective, what can you tell us about what Adebo and Holder have done this year?

"Both those guys have great ball skills, which is unique in a corner, I think. They play the ball really well .. both of them have great hands. You've seen it on multiple occasions with Paulson and with Alijah in the past few years. The PBUs, Paulson has to have almost the most pass breakups in college football. They're both quick. Alijah is longer. Paulson is quicker. They're both good athletes."

Washington State's defense has done a great job against Stanford the past two years. What do they do to make it tough?

"They have a lot of different fronts. They have twists, good schemes on rushing the passer. We have to get after them early and often. It should be a fun one. It will be a fun game."